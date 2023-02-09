Chinese envoy to EU lambasts comparisons of Taiwan to Ukraine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese ambassador to the EU Fu Cong (傅聰) on Wednesday (Feb. 8). rejected comparisons of Taiwan to Ukraine, both of which are under threat from an authoritarian neighbor.

Speaking at an event hosted by the European Policy Centre in Brussels, Fu said, “I must state up front that [the] Ukrainian crisis and the Taiwan issue are two completely different things,” Politico quoted him as saying.

“Ukraine is an independent state, and Taiwan is part of China,” he said, “So there’s no comparability between the two issues.”

He also blasted the EU’s interactions with Taiwan, accusing the bloc of failing to fulfill its supposed commitment regarding Taiwan. “Nowadays, what we’re seeing is that there is some erosion of these basic commitments. We see that the parliamentarians and also senior officials from the EU institutions are also visiting Taiwan,” he said.

Most recently, lawmakers from Switzerland and Finland visited Taiwan, while in the past year, multiple delegations from nations including Lithuania, Germany, Poland, Ukraine, Czech Republic, Slovakia, France, and Spain, have come.

Fu also warned that if the EU inked an investment deal with Taiwan, it would “fundamentally change … or shake the foundation” of EU-China relations.

The European Parliament released its “Indo-Pacific strategy in the area of trade” in July, pushing for the EU to engage with Taiwan in green technology and the digital economy, as well as to explore the possibility of signing a bilateral investment agreement with Taiwan to deepen bilateral economic ties. However, there has not been much progress in pushing such a deal forward.