Taiwan’s atemoya promotion in full swing in Japan, South Korea

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is trying to win the hearts of people in Japan and South Korea with atemoya-based products in a continuous bid to cushion the fruit from the impact of a Chinese ban.

Ice cream made with Taiwan’s atemoyas and Japan’s dairy products in Furano, a city in the prefecture of Hokkaido, will be unveiled at the Japanese International Food Expo (JFEX) in March, according to the Agriculture and Food Agency (AFA). The product will become available at local retailers and e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Rakuten.

Meanwhile, frozen and dried atemoyas as well as popsicles made with the fruit are making inroads into the South Korean market. This was hailed as a breakthrough as South Korea implements strict inspection rules that have limited the import of the fruit, wrote Agriharvest.

Taiwan still faces the hurdle of shipping out fresh atemoya to Japan and South Korea due to the presence of fruit flies, said AFA Director Hu Jong-I (胡忠一), who added that frozen atemoyas are classed as processed products which can more easily clear customs of the two countries.

Taiwan has been working to divert the sales of atemoyas, or pineapple sugar apples, after Beijing imposed a ban in September 2021. The campaign involves diversified exports, including to the United Arab Emirates and Singapore, as well as the development of atemoya-based items such as sparkling malt beverages.



Atemoya products. (CNA photo)