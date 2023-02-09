Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan’s Bafang Dumpling chain to hike prices by 5%

Potstickers, dumplings to rise by NT$0.3 to NT$0.5 next week

  123
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/09 16:06
Bafang Dumpling is hiking the prices of dumplings and potstickers by an average of 5% Feb. 13. (Facebook, 8way photo)

Bafang Dumpling is hiking the prices of dumplings and potstickers by an average of 5% Feb. 13. (Facebook, 8way photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following a series of price hikes at prominent restaurant chains in Taiwan, Bafang Yunji International Co., Ltd. said Thursday (Feb. 9) it would raise the price of its dumplings and potstickers by an average of 5% next week.

The company named the higher cost of ingredients and rising wages for employees as the main reasons for the Feb. 13 price increases, the Liberty Times reported. Four flavors of dumplings and potstickers would see an increase of NT$0.3 ($0.01), and two would become more expensive by NT$0.5.

The price of other menu items, including noodles and soups, remain unchanged, while total prices with decimals would be rounded down to the nearest whole, according to the report.

Bafang’s previous price increase dated from Dec. 2021. The company also owns steak and noodle restaurants, as well as the Dante Coffee chain, and operates outlets in Hong Kong and California. Last November, it announced it was shutting down all of its restaurants in China.
price rise
price hikes
inflation
restaurant chain
Bafang Yunji
Bafang Dumpling
dumplings
potstickers

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s economy remained weak in December
Taiwan’s economy remained weak in December
2023/02/03 18:12
Taiwanese eatery Formosa Chang raises prices
Taiwanese eatery Formosa Chang raises prices
2023/01/31 15:04
Taiwan’s PX Mart sets up no-inflation section
Taiwan’s PX Mart sets up no-inflation section
2023/01/13 09:55
Apple to raise battery replacement prices in Taiwan
Apple to raise battery replacement prices in Taiwan
2023/01/08 15:21
Taiwan inflation in 2022 highest for 14 years
Taiwan inflation in 2022 highest for 14 years
2023/01/06 17:47