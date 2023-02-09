Taiwan’s Bafang Dumpling chain to hike prices by 5%

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following a series of price hikes at prominent restaurant chains in Taiwan, Bafang Yunji International Co., Ltd. said Thursday (Feb. 9) it would raise the price of its dumplings and potstickers by an average of 5% next week.

The company named the higher cost of ingredients and rising wages for employees as the main reasons for the Feb. 13 price increases, the Liberty Times reported. Four flavors of dumplings and potstickers would see an increase of NT$0.3 ($0.01), and two would become more expensive by NT$0.5.

The price of other menu items, including noodles and soups, remain unchanged, while total prices with decimals would be rounded down to the nearest whole, according to the report.

Bafang’s previous price increase dated from Dec. 2021. The company also owns steak and noodle restaurants, as well as the Dante Coffee chain, and operates outlets in Hong Kong and California. Last November, it announced it was shutting down all of its restaurants in China.