Taiwan adds 20,572 local COVID cases, announces plan to end indoor mask mandate

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 20,572 local COVID cases on Thursday (Feb. 9), with 348 imported cases and 45 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased by 23% from the same day last week.

At Thursday's media briefing, CECC Victor Wang (王必勝) announced the plan to ease the indoor mask mandate starting Feb. 20, citing the decline of daily local cases over the past week and no detection of more dangerous COVID strains as the main reasons, with the exception of certain places, including public transport, medical institutions, and long-term care facilities. Masking will become optional on Feb. 20, while the elderly, those with a weak immune system, and other vulnerable groups are advised to mask for their safety.

The listed long-term care facilities include nursing homes for elderly or disabled people, and child and youth welfare institutions. The medical institutions include hospitals, clinics, and other facilities providing medical services. The indoor mask mandate also remains in pharmacies, health screening centers, physical therapy clinics, and postpartum nursing homes.

Railway, MRT, cable cars, local and intercity buses, taxis, the airport, cruise ferries, ambulances, and paratransit vehicles are named among public transport, according to the CECC's statement.

Masking in schools will become optional only after March 6, but masks at campus health centers and the designated areas or settings of each school have to be worn.

Local cases

Local cases included 9,278 males and 11,287 females, ranging in age from under five to their 90s. A total of seven cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 3,990 cases, 2,566 in Taichung City, 2,495 cases in Kaohsiung City, 2,259 in Taoyuan City, 1,885 in Taipei City, 1,743 in Tainan City, 968 in Changhua County, 647 in Hsinchu County, 522 in Hsinchu City, 515 in Pingtung, 456 in Miaoli County, 450 in Yunlin County, 425 in Keelung City, 416 in Yilan County, 311 in Nantou County, 251 in Chiayi County, 251 in Hualien County, 186 in Chiayi City, 118 in Taitung County, 55 in Kinmen County, 50 in Penghu County, and 13 in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

Imported cases included 170 males and 177 females, ranging in age from under five to their 80s.

COVID deaths

The 45 deaths included 22 males and 23 females, ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s. All were classified as severe cases and 42 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 32 had not received a third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Total COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 9,754,006 cases, of which 9,702,780 were local and 51,172 were imported. So far, 16,894 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 21 deaths reported among imported cases.