The Secret To A Stress-free Date Night This Valentine’s Day

Can’t enjoy a night out without worrying about leaving your home unattended? With Arlo, now you can!

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 9 February 2023 - This Valentine's Day, treat yourself to a stress-free date night with the help of Arlo. With an award-winning portfolio of smart home security solutions, Arlo will help keep an eye on your home while you are out enjoying a well-deserved romantic night with peace of mind.









Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera







1080p HD video, a 130-degree diagonal field-of-view, motion and audio detection, full-duplex audio for two-way conversations as well as a built-in siren as an added safety measure, this camera will be all you need to monitor what goes on in your house from afar and take immediate action if needed.



Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera: SGD169 (RP: SGD209)



Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera





2K HDR video quality, an integrated spotlight with colour night vision and a 160-degree field of view to deliver superior video quality, allowing you to keep an eye on your property whether day or night, outdoor or indoor.

With couples going out to enjoy their romantic date, Valentine's Day is a perfect opportunity for burglars to target your homes. The Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera features advanced technologies such as, anand ato deliver superior video quality, allowing you to keep an eye on your property whether day or night, outdoor or indoor.





Easily connect the Pro 4 directly to Wi-Fi to enable a hassle-free set-up as a standalone security solution or a complimentary camera to an existing Arlo ecosystem. Its two-way audio allows users to have crystal-clear communication, while the built-in smart siren wards off any unwanted visitors on the property.







Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera: SGD369 (RP: SGD409)





Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cuttingedge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and 4G LTEenabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.



With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn't monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

