Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Death toll in Turkey, Syria earthquake surpasses 15,000

By MEHMET GUZEL, GHAITH ALSAYED, SUZAN FRASER and ZEYNEP BILGINSOY , Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/02/09 13:18
People warm up with fire in front of destroyed buildings in Antakya, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. With the hope of finding survivors fadi...
Women from Turkey check their destroyed building, in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. With the hope of finding survivors fadin...
A woman tries to warm next to a fire, in Adiyaman, southeastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. With hope of finding survivors fading, stretched resc...
People stand by collapsed buildings in Golbasi, in Adiyaman province, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Thinly stretched rescue teams worked t...
Rescue teams search for people at a destroyed building, in Adiyaman, southeastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. With hope of finding survivors fadi...
A man, top left, stands over the remains of a destroyed mosque in Antakya, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. With the hope of finding survivor...
A damaged road in Golbasi, in Adiyaman province, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Thinly stretched rescue teams worked through the night in T...
A rescue worker being taking out after had a fraction on his leg, in Ghaziantep, southeastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. With the hope of findin...
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and a survivor hug each other as he visits the city center destroyed by Monday earthquake in Kahramanmaras, so...
Rescuers and residents search through the rubble of collapsed buildings in the town of Harem near the Turkish border, Idlib province, Syria, Wednesday...
Rescuers search through the rubble of collapsed buildings in the town of Armanaz, Idlib province, Syria, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. With the hope of fin...
Collapsed buildings in Golbasi, in Adiyaman province, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Thinly stretched rescue teams worked through the night...
Collapsed buildings in Golbasi, in Adiyaman province, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Thinly stretched rescue teams worked through the night...
Rescuers search through the rubble of collapsed buildings in the town of Armanaz, Idlib province, Syria, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. With the hope of fin...
Collapsed buildings in Golbasi, in Adiyaman province, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Thinly stretched rescue teams worked through the night...
Collapsed houses and a standing statue of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, in Golbasi, in Adiyaman province, southern Turkey, Wednesda...
This combination of Dec. 22, 2022 and Feb. 8, 2023 satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows buildings in Antakya, Turkey, before and afte...
This combination of July 26, 2022 and Feb. 8, 2023 satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows buildings and a stadium in downtown Kahramanm...
This combination of Dec. 22, 2022 and Feb. 8, 2023 satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows buildings in Antakya, Turkey, before and afte...
Rescue teams search for people in the rubble of destroyed buildings in Antakya, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. With the hope of finding sur...

People warm up with fire in front of destroyed buildings in Antakya, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. With the hope of finding survivors fadi...

Women from Turkey check their destroyed building, in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. With the hope of finding survivors fadin...

A woman tries to warm next to a fire, in Adiyaman, southeastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. With hope of finding survivors fading, stretched resc...

People stand by collapsed buildings in Golbasi, in Adiyaman province, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Thinly stretched rescue teams worked t...

Rescue teams search for people at a destroyed building, in Adiyaman, southeastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. With hope of finding survivors fadi...

A man, top left, stands over the remains of a destroyed mosque in Antakya, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. With the hope of finding survivor...

A damaged road in Golbasi, in Adiyaman province, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Thinly stretched rescue teams worked through the night in T...

A rescue worker being taking out after had a fraction on his leg, in Ghaziantep, southeastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. With the hope of findin...

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and a survivor hug each other as he visits the city center destroyed by Monday earthquake in Kahramanmaras, so...

Rescuers and residents search through the rubble of collapsed buildings in the town of Harem near the Turkish border, Idlib province, Syria, Wednesday...

Rescuers search through the rubble of collapsed buildings in the town of Armanaz, Idlib province, Syria, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. With the hope of fin...

Collapsed buildings in Golbasi, in Adiyaman province, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Thinly stretched rescue teams worked through the night...

Collapsed buildings in Golbasi, in Adiyaman province, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Thinly stretched rescue teams worked through the night...

Rescuers search through the rubble of collapsed buildings in the town of Armanaz, Idlib province, Syria, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. With the hope of fin...

Collapsed buildings in Golbasi, in Adiyaman province, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Thinly stretched rescue teams worked through the night...

Collapsed houses and a standing statue of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, in Golbasi, in Adiyaman province, southern Turkey, Wednesda...

This combination of Dec. 22, 2022 and Feb. 8, 2023 satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows buildings in Antakya, Turkey, before and afte...

This combination of July 26, 2022 and Feb. 8, 2023 satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows buildings and a stadium in downtown Kahramanm...

This combination of Dec. 22, 2022 and Feb. 8, 2023 satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows buildings in Antakya, Turkey, before and afte...

Rescue teams search for people in the rubble of destroyed buildings in Antakya, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. With the hope of finding sur...

GAZIANTEP, Turkey (AP) — The death toll from the catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria rose to more than 15,000 as more bodies were pulled from the rubble of collapsed homes in the stricken zone, Turkey's disaster management agency said Thursday.

The agency said 12,391 people had been confirmed killed in Turkey after Monday's early morning earthquake and series of aftershocks, which brought down thousands of buildings in southeastern Turkey.

On the other side of the border in Syria, another 2,902 people have been reported to have been killed.

Rescue workers continued to pull living people from the damaged buildings but hope was starting to fade amid freezing temperatures more than three full days since the quake hit.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the especially hard-hit Hatay province on Wednesday, where residents have criticized the government's efforts, saying rescuers were slow to arrive.

Erdogan, who faces a tough battle for reelection in May, reacted to mounting frustration by acknowledging problems with the emergency response to Monday's 7.8-magnitude quake, but said the winter weather had been a factor. The earthquake also destroyed the runway at Hatay's airport, further disrupting the response.

“It is not possible to be prepared for such a disaster," Erdogan said. “We will not leave any of our citizens uncared for.” He also hit back at critics, saying "dishonorable people" were spreading “lies and slander” about the government's actions.

Teams from more than two dozen countries have joined tens of thousands of local emergency personnel in the effort. But the scale of destruction from the quake and its powerful aftershocks was so immense and spread over such a wide area that many people were still awaiting help.

Experts said the survival window for those trapped under the rubble or otherwise unable to obtain basic necessities was closing rapidly. At the same time, they said it was too soon to abandon hope.

“The first 72 hours are considered to be critical,” said Steven Godby, a natural hazards expert at Nottingham Trent University in England. “The survival ratio on average within 24 hours is 74%, after 72 hours it is 22% and by the fifth day it is 6%.”

___

Alsayed reported from Bab al-Hawa, Syria. Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey. Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul. Associated Press journalists David Rising in Bangkok and Robert Badendieck in Istanbul contributed.