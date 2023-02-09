Russia illegally occupying islands off Hokkaido: Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan has issued a joint declaration calling Russia’s occupation of four islands off Hokkaido illegal for the first time in five years, while protestors have approached the Russian embassy demanding the islands be returned.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attended a rally to discuss the disputed territories on Feb. 7, and said that he will prioritize enabling Japanese people to visit their ancestral graves on the island. “The resumption of people-to-people exchanges and projects in the four islands... is one of the top priorities of Japan-Russia relations going forward,” he said.

Despite the joint declaration calling the occupation illegal, Kishida did not use the term. However, he did address the war in Ukraine, saying that the invasion places Japan-Russia relations in a “difficult situation.”

"We are sticking to the policy of concluding a peace treaty (with Russia) after resolving the territorial row," Kishida said, according to Jiji Press.

Also on Feb. 7, a group of protestors, some carrying the Ukrainian flag, gathered outside the Russian Embassy in Tokyo and demanded that the islands be returned.

According to Russian state media, the islands are “undeniable Russian Territory.”

Known as the Northern Territories in Japan, the four islands are part of the Kuril Island chain that stretches between Hokkaido and the southern tip of the Russian Kamchatka Peninsula. Japan was ordered to relinquish control of the islands following its defeat in World War Two, and shortly thereafter its Japanese residents were expelled by the then USSR.