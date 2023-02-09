Fish Oil Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2031

In the past few years, the Fish Oil Market experienced a huge change under the influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, the global market size of Yersinia Pseudotuberculosis Nucleic Acid Detection Kit Market reached million $ in 2022 from in 2017 with a CAGR of from 2017-2022. Facing the complicated international situation, the future of the market is full of uncertain. Report Ocean predicts that the global market size will reach (2028 Market size) million $in 2028 with a CAGR of % from 2022-2028.

Global Fish Oil Market is estimated to reach $2,364 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2016 to 2024.

Growing aquaculture activities and rising consumer knowledge regarding various health benefits of omega-3 are driving the growth of the fish oil market. Increasing direct human consumption and use of fish oil in cosmetics also fuels the growth of the market. Though, large demand-supply gap and high cost of fish oil can hamper the growth of the market. Nevertheless, European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) may provide growth opportunities in coming years.

The global fish oil market is segmented into species and application. By species, the market is segmented into marine fish, salmon and trout, tilapias, carps and others (Includes herrings, eels and mackerels). By application, the market is further divided into aquaculture, direct human consumption, and others (Includes industrial uses and hydrogenation).

Based on geography, the global fish oil market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers Germany, UK, France, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major companies operating in the fish oil market are FMC Corporation, TASA, Croda International Inc., Omega Protein Corporation, Copeinca AS, Colpex, Corpesca SA and Pesquera Diamante S.A, among others.

Scope of Fish Oil Market

Species Segments

Marine Fish

Salmon And Trout

Tilapias

Carps

Others (Herrings, Eels And Mackerels)

Application Segments

Aquaculture

Direct Human Consumption

Others (Industrial Uses And Hydrogenation)

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

