Connected Living Room Market Consumption Analysis, Trends Analysis Report and Forecasts, 2023 To 2031

In the past few years, the Connected Living Room Market experienced a huge change under the influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War. Facing the complicated international situation, the future of the market is full of uncertain.

Global Connected Living Room Market is estimated to reach $886 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2016 and 2024.

Increasing penetration of internet & smartphones in emerging countries coupled with rising popularity of wearable devices and customized services are fueling the growth of the market. Additionally, high demand for web-enabled devices and rising awareness of IoT also supports the growth of the market. However, cybersecurity and rising complexity of these devices may hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, untapped markets, entry for new players and customized services according to the customers’ needs would provide market opportunity in the forecast period.

The global connected living room market has been segmented on the basis of component, product and geography. By component type, the market is segmented into sensors, thermostats, cameras, data storage systems, communication devices and others. Furthermore, by component type, it can be segmented into consumers computing, TV systems, set-top boxes, gaming consoles, security system, smart plugs, wireless speakers and others.

Geographically, the market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The U.S., Canada and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K., Italy, France, Germany and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key players in the connected living room market include Xplore Technologies Corp., Panasonic Corporation, Mountain Secure Systems, Hitachi, Ltd., DRS Technologies Inc., General Electric, LG Electronics, Inc., Toshiba Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Koninklijke Philips N.V., among others.

Scope of Connected Living Room Market

Component Segments

Data Storage Systems

Sensors

Cameras

Thermostats

Communication Devices

Others

Product Segments

Security System

Wireless Speakers

Consumers Computing

Set-Top Boxes

TV Systems

Gaming Consoles

Smart Plugs

Others

Geography Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Italy

France

Germany

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

