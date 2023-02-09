Hyper Spectral Imaging Systems (HSI) Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Growth Rate, Forecast To 2031

In the past few years, the Hyper Spectral Imaging Systems (HSI) Market experienced a huge change under the influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, the global market size of Yersinia Pseudotuberculosis Nucleic Acid Detection Kit Market reached million $ in 2022 from in 2017 with a CAGR of from 2017-2022. Facing the complicated international situation, the future of the market is full of uncertain. Report Ocean predicts that the global market size will reach (2028 Market size) million $in 2028 with a CAGR of % from 2022-2028.

Global Hyper Spectral Imaging Systems Market is forecasted to reach $19 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2016 to 2024.

Major drivers of global hyper spectral imaging systems market are growth in industrial application, augmented demand for remote sensing & surveillance, and growth in demand from medical and food processing industry. However, high cost of hyper spectral imaging systems may restrain the market growth in the coming years. Technological innovation and reduction in price would provide several growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The global hyper spectral imaging systems market is categorized into system and end user. System segment includes PC based, outdoor camera, airborne, and others. End user segment is further divided into industry, medical diagnostics, military surveillance & homeland security, food processing, astronomy, mineralogy, and others.

The global hyper spectral imaging systems market by geography has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers Germany, UK, Netherland, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, Oceanic, and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major companies operating in the hyper spectral imaging sensors market are Corning Incorporated, Headwall Photonics, Inc., SPECIM, Resonon, Telops, Spectral Imaging Ltd., Applied Spectral Imaging, BaySpec Inc., ChemImage Corporation, and Surface Optics Corporation, among others.

Scope of Hyper Spectral Imaging Systems Market

System Type Segments

PC Based

Outdoor Camera

Airborne

Others

End User Segments

Military Surveillance & Homeland Security

Industry

Medical Diagnostics

Food Processing

Mineralogy

Astronomy

Others

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Netherland

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Oceanic

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

