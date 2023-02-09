Soy Protein Market Trends and Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2031

In the past few years, the Soy Protein Market experienced a huge change under the influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, the global market size of Yersinia Pseudotuberculosis Nucleic Acid Detection Kit Market reached million $ in 2022 from in 2017 with a CAGR of from 2017-2022. Facing the complicated international situation, the future of the market is full of uncertain. Report Ocean predicts that the global market size will reach (2028 Market size) million $in 2028 with a CAGR of % from 2022-2028.

Global Soy Protein Market is estimated to reach $7430 million by 2024 with CAGR of 5.9% between 2016 and 2024.

The global soy protein market is categorized on the basis of form type, product type, function type, application and geography. Form Type can be segmented into dry and liquid. By product type, it is further segmented soy proteins concentrate, soy proteins isolate and soy proteins hydrolysates. Furthermore, function type is segmented into emulsifier, nutrients, fat & water absorption and texturants. Application can be segmented into functional foods, bakery & confectionery and others.

By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Canada and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K., Germany, France, Italy and others. Asia-Pacific covers India, China, Japan and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key market players include Crown Soya Protein Group, DuPoint Nutrition & Health, Omega Protein Corporation, Kerry Ingredients Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Burcon NutraScience Corporation, Wilmer International, Armor Proteins, George Weston Foods and Ruchi Soya Industries, among others

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of Soy Protein Market with respect to major segments such as form type, product type, function type and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be included in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Soy Protein Market has been provided in the report

Profile of the key players in the Soy Protein Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Soy Protein Market

Form Type Segments

Dry

Liquid

Product Type Segments

Soy Proteins Concentrate

Soy Proteins Isolate

Soy Proteins Hydrolysates

Function Type Segments

Emulsifier

Nutrients

Fat & Water Absorption

Texturants

Application Segments

functional foods

bakery & confectionery

others

Geography Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

