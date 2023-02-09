Soy Protein Market Trends and Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2031

In the past few years, the Soy Protein Market experienced a huge change under the influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, the global market size of Yersinia Pseudotuberculosis Nucleic Acid Detection Kit Market reached million $ in 2022 from in 2017 with a CAGR of from 2017-2022. Facing the complicated international situation, the future of the market is full of uncertain. Report Ocean predicts that the global market size will reach (2028 Market size) million $in 2028 with a CAGR of % from 2022-2028.
Global Soy Protein Market is estimated to reach $7430 million by 2024 with CAGR of 5.9% between 2016 and 2024.
The global soy protein market is categorized on the basis of form type, product type, function type, application and geography. Form Type can be segmented into dry and liquid. By product type, it is further segmented soy proteins concentrate, soy proteins isolate and soy proteins hydrolysates. Furthermore, function type is segmented into emulsifier, nutrients, fat & water absorption and texturants. Application can be segmented into functional foods, bakery & confectionery and others.
By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Canada and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K., Germany, France, Italy and others. Asia-Pacific covers India, China, Japan and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.
Key market players include Crown Soya Protein Group, DuPoint Nutrition & Health, Omega Protein Corporation, Kerry Ingredients Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Burcon NutraScience Corporation, Wilmer International, Armor Proteins, George Weston Foods and Ruchi Soya Industries, among others
The key takeaways from the report:
The report will provide detailed analysis of Soy Protein Market with respect to major segments such as form type, product type, function type and application
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be included in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of Soy Protein Market has been provided in the report
Profile of the key players in the Soy Protein Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
Scope of Soy Protein Market
Form Type Segments
Dry
Liquid
Product Type Segments
Soy Proteins Concentrate
Soy Proteins Isolate
Soy Proteins Hydrolysates
Function Type Segments
Emulsifier
Nutrients
Fat & Water Absorption
Texturants
Application Segments
functional foods
bakery & confectionery
others
Geography Segments
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
Others
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
Others
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
Table of Content:
