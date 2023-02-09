Power Electronics Market Major Geographies, Prominent Players Review and Forecast 2023 to 2031

In the past few years, the Power Electronics Market experienced a huge change under the influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, the global market size of Yersinia Pseudotuberculosis Nucleic Acid Detection Kit Market reached million $ in 2022 from in 2017 with a CAGR of from 2017-2022. Facing the complicated international situation, the future of the market is full of uncertain. Report Ocean predicts that the global market size will reach (2028 Market size) million $in 2028 with a CAGR of % from 2022-2028.

Global Power Electronics Market is estimated to reach $27 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2016 to 2024.

Key segments of the power electronics market are type, device, application, and geography. Type segment includes power module, power discrete, and power IC. Device segment is segregated into power diodes, thyristor, insulated-gate bipolar transistor, bipolar-junction transistor, and metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor. Industrial system, energy & power, inverter & UPS, consumer electronics are the major applications of power electronics market.

Based on geography, the global power electronics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, France, Germany, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, South Korea, and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players in the power electronics market are Toshiba Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, ABB Group, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., Microsemi Corporation, STMicroelectronics, and Renesas Electronics Corporation, among others.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of the Power Electronics Market with respect to major segments such as type, device, and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities of the Power Electronics Market

An exhaustive regional analysis of the Power Electronics Market from 2015 to 2024 has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Power Electronics Market, will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Power Electronics Market

Type Segments

Power Module

Power IC

Power Discrete

Device Segments

Power Diodes

Bipolar-Junction Transistor

Thyristor

Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor

Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor

Application Segments

Industrial System

Energy & Power

Inverter & UPS

Consumer Electronics

Others

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Others

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

