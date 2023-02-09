Marine Propulsion Engine Market Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2031

In the past few years, the Marine Propulsion Engine Market experienced a huge change under the influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, the global market size of Yersinia Pseudotuberculosis Nucleic Acid Detection Kit Market reached million $ in 2022 from in 2017 with a CAGR of from 2017-2022. Facing the complicated international situation, the future of the market is full of uncertain. Report Ocean predicts that the global market size will reach (2028 Market size) million $in 2028 with a CAGR of % from 2022-2028.

Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market is estimated to reach $15 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2016 and 2024

The global marine propulsion engine market is characterized on the basis of power source, ship type and geography. By power source, the market is segmented into steam turbine, diesel, gas turbines, natural gas and others. Furthermore, ship type segment includes tanker, bulk carrier, cargo ship, offshore vessels, passenger ship and others.

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world are the key geographical segments of the market. The U.S., Canada and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers Germany, UK, Italy, Norway and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, South Korea and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key players in the market include Scania, Yanmar Co. Ltd., Caterpillar, Rolls-Royce plc., Cummins, Inc., Wartsila, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., MAN Diesel & Turbo, and Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co. Ltd., among others.

Scope of Marine Propulsion Engine Market

Power Source Segments

Gas Turbine

Steam Turbine

Diesel

Natural Gas

Others

Ship Type Segments

Passenger Ships

Cargo Ship

Bulk Carrier

Tanker

Offshore Vessels

Others

Geography Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

Norway

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

