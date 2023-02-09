Biochips Market Industry Expansion Strategies and Global Analysis by Forecast to 2031

In the past few years, the Biochips Market experienced a huge change under the influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, the global market size of Yersinia Pseudotuberculosis Nucleic Acid Detection Kit Market reached million $ in 2022 from in 2017 with a CAGR of from 2017-2022. Facing the complicated international situation, the future of the market is full of uncertain. Report Ocean predicts that the global market size will reach (2028 Market size) million $in 2028 with a CAGR of % from 2022-2028.

Global Biochips Market is estimated to reach $22 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2016 to 2024.

Rising prevalence of diseases such as cancer & HIV and expanding application in drug discovery fuels the growth of the biochips market. Moreover, increasing demand for customized medicine, technological advancements and rising generic drug market also boost the growth of the biochips market. Expanding application on cattle disease detection, point-of-care diagnostics and drug lead identification would provide market opportunities in the coming years. However, absence of proper regulations and high cost of instruments may hamper the market growth.

The global biochips market has been segmented into type, application and geography. By type, the market is segmented into microfluidic devices, DNA chips, and protein chips. Furthermore, by applications, it is segmented into proteomics, genomics, in vitro diagnostics (IVD) and drug discovery & development.

Geography segment of the global biochips market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K., Italy, France, Germany and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

The key players in the global biochips market include Illumina Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Affymetrix Inc., Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Fluidigm Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cepheid Inc., and Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, among others.

Scope of Biochips Market

Type Segments

Protein Chips

Microfluidic Devices

DNA Chips

Application Segments

Proteomics

Genomics

Drug Discovery & Development

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Geography Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Italy,

France

Germany

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Table of Content:

Market Introduction

Market Report Scope and Methodology

Overview of Market Research Methodology

Market Overview and Dynamics

Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2022

Market Segmentation by Application

Market COVID-19 Impact analysis with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Competitive Landscape Analysis

Market by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Conclusion

Continued……………….

