Biometric Sensors Market Rising Trends and Technology Outlook 2023 to 2031

Global Biometric Sensors Market is estimated to reach $1,820 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2016 to 2024.

Type, application, end user, and geography are the key segments of the global biometric sensors market. The market by type is further categorized into ultrasound sensors, thermal sensors, optical sensors, capacitive sensors, and electric field sensors. Application segment includes finger scan, hand scan, vein scan, voice scan, facial scan, iris scan, and others. The biometric sensor market by end-user is segregated into defense & security, consumer electronics, commercial centers & buildings, medical & research labs, banking & financial services, and others.

The global biometric sensors market by geography is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, France, Germany, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major companies operating in the biometric sensor market are Fulcrum Biometrics, ZKTeco Inc, 3M, Infineon Technologies AG, Safran, Precise Biometrics Ab, NEC Corporation, CrossMatch Technologies, Inc., IDEX ASA, and Suprema Inc., and among others.

Scope of Biometric Sensors Market

Type Segments

Thermal Sensors

Ultrasound Sensors

Capacitive Sensors

Optical Sensors

Electric Field Sensors

Application Segments

Hand Scan

Finger Scan

Voice Scan

Vein Scan

Iris Scan

Facial Scan

Others

End-User Segments

Consumer Electronics

Defense & Security

Medical & Research Labs

Commercial Centers & Buildings

Banking & Financial Services

Others

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

