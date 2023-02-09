Gesture Recognition Market By Product, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2031

In the past few years, the Gesture Recognition Market experienced a huge change under the influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, the global market size of Yersinia Pseudotuberculosis Nucleic Acid Detection Kit Market reached million $ in 2022 from in 2017 with a CAGR of from 2017-2022. Facing the complicated international situation, the future of the market is full of uncertain. Report Ocean predicts that the global market size will reach (2028 Market size) million $in 2028 with a CAGR of % from 2022-2028.

Global Gesture recognition Market is estimated to reach $43.6 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2016 to 2024

The global gesture recognition market has been categorized into technology and application. By technology, the global gesture recognition market has been segmented into touches less gesture recognition and touch-based gesture recognition. By application, the market is further segmented into aerospace & defence, automobile, consumer electronics, educational hubs, hospitality, gaming, commercial centres, medical centres, and others. Geographically, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).

Major companies operating in this market are Crunchfish, Microsoft, eyesight Technologies, ArcSoft, Intel, SoftKinetic, PointGrab, Samsung, and Sony, Google Inc. among others.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of the Global Gesture Recognition Market with respect to major segments such as technology and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Gesture Recognition Market has been included in the report

Profile of key players of the Gesture Recognition Market, which include key financials, product & services, new developments, and business strategies

Scope of Gesture Recognition Market

Technology Segment

Touches Less Gesture Recognition

Touch-Based Gesture Recognition

Application Segment

Aerospace & Defence

Automobile

Consumer Electronics

Educational Hubs

Hospitality

Gaming

Commercial Centres

Medical Centres

Others

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

