Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market Technology, Size, Trends, Growth, and Forecast Research Report 2031

In the past few years, the Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market experienced a huge change under the influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, the global market size of Yersinia Pseudotuberculosis Nucleic Acid Detection Kit Market reached million $ in 2022 from in 2017 with a CAGR of from 2017-2022. Facing the complicated international situation, the future of the market is full of uncertain. Report Ocean predicts that the global market size will reach (2028 Market size) million $in 2028 with a CAGR of % from 2022-2028.

Global Computer Numerical Controls Market is estimated to reach $87 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2016 and 2024.

Increase in the number of small manufacturing units with need for automated machines and non-availability of labors fuels the growth of the global computer numerical controls market. Rising disposable income among middle-level families in emerging economies and need for mass production of various goods also supports the growth of the CNC market. However, high maintenance cost of machines and non-availability of skilled programmers limits the growth of the market. Increasing number of applications and advancements in techniques may provide growth opportunities in the coming years.

Type, application and geography are the key segments of the global computer numerical controls market. Type segment includes lathe machines, grinding units, milling machines, welding machines, lasers, winding machines and others. Furthermore, by applications, it is segmented into power & energy, automotive, defense & aerospace, industrial, and others.

The computer numerical controls market has been bifurcated by geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The U.S., Canada and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K., Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

The key players in the CNC market include Dr. Johannes Heidenhain GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Seimens AG, Bosh Rexroth AG, Roger Automation, Fanuc Corporation, Sieb & Meyer AG, Haas Automation, GSK CNC EQUIPMENT Co. Ltd., and Soft Servo Systems, among others.

Scope of Computer Numerical Controls Market

Type Segments

Milling Machines

Lathe Machines

Grinding Units

Lasers

Winding Machines

Welding Machines

Others

Application Segments

Industrial

Automotive

Defense & Aerospace

Power & Energy

Others

Geography Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

