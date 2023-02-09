Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market 2023 Demand, Key Regions Analysis, and Key Players and forecast 2031

In the past few years, the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market experienced a huge change under the influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, the global market size of Yersinia Pseudotuberculosis Nucleic Acid Detection Kit Market reached million $ in 2022 from in 2017 with a CAGR of from 2017-2022. Facing the complicated international situation, the future of the market is full of uncertain. Report Ocean predicts that the global market size will reach (2028 Market size) million $in 2028 with a CAGR of % from 2022-2028.
Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market is estimated to reach $19 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 34.7% from 2016 to 2024.
Service type, application, service providers, cloud type, deployment model and company size are the major segments of the global disaster recovery as a service market. Service type segment includes data security, backup, real time protection, and professional services. The DRaaS market is bifurcated by application into IT & telecom, government, education, manufacturing & logistics, media & entertainment, BFSI, retail and e-commerce, and others. Cloud service provider (CSP), managed service provider (MSP) and telecom & communication service provider are the key sub-segments of service providers segment. The market is segmented by cloud type into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The deployment model segment is further categorized into to cloud DRaaS, from cloud DRaaS and in cloud DRaaS. The market is bifurcated into small companies, mid-sized companies, and large companies.
Geographically, the global DRaaS market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Italy, France, Germany, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East and Africa.
Major companies operating in the global disaster recovery as a service market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation, VMWare, Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, and TierPoint, LLC, HP Enterprises Company, IBM Corp., Amazon Web Services, SunGard Availability Services, and Microsoft Corporation among others.
Scope of Disaster Recovery as a Service Market
Service Type Segments
Professional Services
Data Security
Real Time Protection
Backup
Application Segments
Government
IT & Telecom
Media & Entertainment
Education
Retail and E-Commerce
Manufacturing & Logistics
BFSI
Others
Service Providers Segments
Telecom & Communication Service Provider
Cloud Service Provider (CSP)
Managed Service Provider (MSP)
Cloud Type Segments
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Deployment Model Segments
In cloud DRaaS
To cloud DRaaS
From cloud DRaaS
Company Size Segments
Small Companies
Mid-Sized Companies
Large Companies
Geographical Segments
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Italy
France
Germany
Others
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Others
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
Table of Content:
Market Introduction
Market Report Scope and Methodology
Overview of Market Research Methodology
Market Overview and Dynamics
Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2022
Market Segmentation by Application
Market COVID-19 Impact analysis with the Impact of COVID-19
Market Competitive Landscape Analysis
Market by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts
Conclusion
Continued……………….
