Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market 2023 Demand, Key Regions Analysis, and Key Players and forecast 2031

In the past few years, the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market experienced a huge change under the influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, the global market size of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market reached million $ in 2022 from in 2017 with a CAGR of from 2017-2022. Facing the complicated international situation, the future of the market is full of uncertain. Report Ocean predicts that the global market size will reach (2028 Market size) million $in 2028 with a CAGR of % from 2022-2028.

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market is estimated to reach $19 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 34.7% from 2016 to 2024.

Service type, application, service providers, cloud type, deployment model and company size are the major segments of the global disaster recovery as a service market. Service type segment includes data security, backup, real time protection, and professional services. The DRaaS market is bifurcated by application into IT & telecom, government, education, manufacturing & logistics, media & entertainment, BFSI, retail and e-commerce, and others. Cloud service provider (CSP), managed service provider (MSP) and telecom & communication service provider are the key sub-segments of service providers segment. The market is segmented by cloud type into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The deployment model segment is further categorized into to cloud DRaaS, from cloud DRaaS and in cloud DRaaS. The market is bifurcated into small companies, mid-sized companies, and large companies.

Geographically, the global DRaaS market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Italy, France, Germany, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major companies operating in the global disaster recovery as a service market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation, VMWare, Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, and TierPoint, LLC, HP Enterprises Company, IBM Corp., Amazon Web Services, SunGard Availability Services, and Microsoft Corporation among others.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of Disaster Recovery as a Service Market with respect to major segments such as service type, application, service providers, cloud type, deployment model, and company size

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Disaster Recovery as a Service Market from 2015 to 2024 has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Disaster Recovery as a Service Market, will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Disaster Recovery as a Service Market

Service Type Segments

Professional Services

Data Security

Real Time Protection

Backup

Application Segments

Government

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Education

Retail and E-Commerce

Manufacturing & Logistics

BFSI

Others

Service Providers Segments

Telecom & Communication Service Provider

Cloud Service Provider (CSP)

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Cloud Type Segments

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Deployment Model Segments

In cloud DRaaS

To cloud DRaaS

From cloud DRaaS

Company Size Segments

Small Companies

Mid-Sized Companies

Large Companies

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Italy

France

Germany

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Table of Content:

Market Introduction

Market Report Scope and Methodology

Overview of Market Research Methodology

Market Overview and Dynamics

Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2022

Market Segmentation by Application

Market COVID-19 Impact analysis with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Competitive Landscape Analysis

Market by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Conclusion

Continued……………….

What our reviews offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic hints for the new entrants

Covers market facts for 2022, until 2030

Market tendencies (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, funding opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic pointers in key enterprise segments based totally on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key frequent trends

Company profiling with specified strategies, financials, and current developments

Supply chain tendencies mapping the modern day technological advancements

