Cold Chain Logistics Market 2023 Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2031

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market is estimated to reach $386 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 14.0% between 2016 and 2024.

Growing import & export opportunities for drugs & vaccines and rising organized retail & food service industry are boosting the growth of the global cold chain logistics market. Additionally, increasing export demand for processed & frozen food along with rising popularity of multi-temperature refrigerator vehicles are also supporting the growth of the market. Nevertheless, third party logistics, express delivery service provider and exemptions on taxes on several items may provide market opportunities in forecast period

The global cold chain logistics market is categorized on the basis of end-use industry and geography. By end-use industry, the market is segmented into bakery & confectionary, fruits & vegetables, dairy & frozen desserts, fish & sea food, drugs & pharmaceuticals, meat and others.

The global cold chain logistics market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers Germany, U.K., France, Italy and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

The major market players include FedEx Corporation, Burris Logistics, World Courier, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., Nordic Logistics, DHL International GmbH, AGRO Merchants Group, Continental Air Cargo, C & M Cold Stores Ltd., and Warehousing, LLC. and VPA Logistics, among others.

Scope of Cold Chain Logistics Market:

End-Use Industry Segments

Bakery & Confectionary

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Fish & Sea Food

Drugs & Pharmaceuticals

Meat

Others

Geography Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

