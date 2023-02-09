Sports Protective Equipment Market 2023 Future Trend, Growth rate, Opportunity, Industry Analysis to 2031

In the past few years, the Sports Protective Equipment Market experienced a huge change under the influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, the global market size of Yersinia Pseudotuberculosis Nucleic Acid Detection Kit Market reached million $ in 2022 from in 2017 with a CAGR of from 2017-2022. Facing the complicated international situation, the future of the market is full of uncertain. Report Ocean predicts that the global market size will reach (2028 Market size) million $in 2028 with a CAGR of % from 2022-2028.
Global Sports Protective Equipment Market is estimated to reach $9,299 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2016 to 2024.
The global sports protective equipment market is bifurcated by product type, area of protection, and distribution channel. By product type, the market is further categorized into protective eyewear, helmets & other headgear, face protection & mouth guards, and pads, guards, chest protectors, & gloves. The market by area of protection is segmented into upper extremity protective equipment, lower extremity protective equipment, trunk & thorax protective equipment, and head & face protective equipment. Distribution channel segment includes multi-retail stores, online stores & others, and specialty retail stores.
Geographical segment includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, Australia, and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East and Africa.
Major players operating in the sports protective equipment market are BRG Sports, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Adidas Ag, Asics Corporation, Amer Sports Corporation, Xenith, Shock Doctor, Under Armour Inc., and Vista Outdoor, among others.
The key takeaways from the report:
The report will provide detailed analysis of Sports Protective Equipment Market with respect to major segments such as product type, area of protection, and distribution channel
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities of the global Sports Protective Equipment Market
An exhaustive regional analysis of Sports Protective Equipment Market from 2015 to 2024 has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Sports Protective Equipment Market, will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
Scope of Sports Protective Equipment Market:
Product Type Segments
Protective Eyewear
Helmets & Other Headgear
Face Protection & Mouth Guards
Pads, Guards, Chest Protectors, & Gloves
Area of Protection Segments
Lower Extremity Protective Equipment
Upper Extremity Protective Equipment
Head & Face Protective Equipment
Trunk & Thorax Protective Equipment
Distribution Channel Segments
Multi-Retail Stores
Specialty Retail Stores
Online Stores & Others
Geographical Segments
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Italy
Others
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Others
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
