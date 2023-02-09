Sports Protective Equipment Market 2023 Future Trend, Growth rate, Opportunity, Industry Analysis to 2031

In the past few years, the Sports Protective Equipment Market experienced a huge change under the influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, the global market size of Yersinia Pseudotuberculosis Nucleic Acid Detection Kit Market reached million $ in 2022 from in 2017 with a CAGR of from 2017-2022. Facing the complicated international situation, the future of the market is full of uncertain. Report Ocean predicts that the global market size will reach (2028 Market size) million $in 2028 with a CAGR of % from 2022-2028.

Global Sports Protective Equipment Market is estimated to reach $9,299 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2016 to 2024.

The global sports protective equipment market is bifurcated by product type, area of protection, and distribution channel. By product type, the market is further categorized into protective eyewear, helmets & other headgear, face protection & mouth guards, and pads, guards, chest protectors, & gloves. The market by area of protection is segmented into upper extremity protective equipment, lower extremity protective equipment, trunk & thorax protective equipment, and head & face protective equipment. Distribution channel segment includes multi-retail stores, online stores & others, and specialty retail stores.

Geographical segment includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, Australia, and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players operating in the sports protective equipment market are BRG Sports, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Adidas Ag, Asics Corporation, Amer Sports Corporation, Xenith, Shock Doctor, Under Armour Inc., and Vista Outdoor, among others.

Scope of Sports Protective Equipment Market:

Product Type Segments

Protective Eyewear

Helmets & Other Headgear

Face Protection & Mouth Guards

Pads, Guards, Chest Protectors, & Gloves

Area of Protection Segments

Lower Extremity Protective Equipment

Upper Extremity Protective Equipment

Head & Face Protective Equipment

Trunk & Thorax Protective Equipment

Distribution Channel Segments

Multi-Retail Stores

Specialty Retail Stores

Online Stores & Others

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

