Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked eight Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 8) and 6 a.m. on Thursday (Feb. 9).

Of the eight People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, two were tracked in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. One Shenyang J-16 fighter jet was monitored in the northeast sector of the ADIZ, while one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane entered the southwest corner of the zone.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 107 military aircraft and 42 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Flight paths of two out of eight PLA aircraft. (MND image)