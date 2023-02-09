North Carolina A&T defeats Elon 66-61

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Marcus Watson and Love Bettis each scored 20 points as North Carolina A&T beat Elon 66-61 on Wednesday night.

Watson added seven rebounds for the Aggies (12-14, 7-6 Colonial Athletic Association). Kam Woods shot 4 for 14, including 2 for 11 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Torrence Watson finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Phoenix (5-20, 3-9). Elon also got 12 points and four assists from Sean Halloran. In addition, Max Mackinnon finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

