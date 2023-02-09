Alexa
Another Chunghwa Telecom Taiwan-Matsu undersea cable accidentally cut

Company says impact on telecommunication services limited thanks to backup system

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/09 12:08
Photo shows the Matsu Islands. 

Photo shows the Matsu Islands.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chunghwa Telecom said on Wednesday (Feb. 8) another one of its undersea data cables between Taiwan and the Matsu Islands was severed accidentally by a cargo chip.

On Feb. 2, Chunghwa Telecom reported damage to one of its two undersea cables between Taiwan and the Matsu Archipelago. However, the company was able to reroute communications to the other undersea cable, which runs between Taoyuan and the Matsu Islands.

Even though both undersea cables are now down, the company said the impact on telecommunication services is limited thanks to its backup microwave transmission facilities in Matsu. It did note that they were expecting network congestion while repairs are carried out.

Repairs are likely to take a month, while connection quality might also be affected, the tech news blog Applealmond reported.
