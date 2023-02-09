US reiterates commitment to Taiwan defense

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A White House official said on Wednesday (Feb. 8) Washington will continue talks with Taiwan in order to better understand its defense needs.

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told a press conference that the U.S. takes seriously the responsibility to help Taiwan defend itself. He made the remark when asked about the progress concerning the U.S. Foreign Military Financing program involving Taiwan, about which he said no further information was available.

Kirby reiterated bipartisan support in congress for arming Taiwan, in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act and the One-China policy. The U.S. will continue to work with the country to learn about its defense needs and what best suits it, wrote CNA.

The official also made a case for reopening military communication channels with China. The issue would have been discussed if Secretary of State Antony Blinken had not canceled his China trip over the recent Chinese spy balloon incident in the U.S.

Kirby asserted Washington’s effort to seek competition, rather than conflict, with Beijing. The U.S. does not believe a conflict is unavoidable, stressing there is no reason for one, he added.

Congress in December approved a spending bill that includes US$2 billion in arms sales loans for Taiwan. However, some Taiwanese officials expressed regret that the aid came in the form of loans rather than grants, according to Defense News.

Officials from Taiwan and the U.S. have warned of a possible Taiwan Strait conflict, with some predicting a Chinese invasion in 2025 or 2027.