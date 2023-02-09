McMahon, Mikesell propel No. 13 Buckeye women past Gophers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cotie McMahon and Taylor Mikesell combined for 49 points on 17-of-28 shooting and No. 13 Ohio State rolled to a 93-63 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night.

McMahon was 8 of 13 from the field and 9 of 9 from the foul line, converting three three-point plays for 25 points. Mikesell was 6 of 6 from the 3-point line and 9 of 15 overall for 24 points.

Taylor Thierry added 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting for the Buckeyes (21-4, 10-4 Big Ten Conference), who shot 55% for the game despite a 5 of 17 fourth quarter. Eboni Walker scored 12 points and Hevynn Bristow 10.

Ohio State was 8 of 10 behind the arc with 23 assists on 35 baskets, 15 of 18 from the line and scored 27 points off 23 turnovers.

It was an impressive performance for the Buckeyes heading into a game next Monday against No. 2 Indiana. The Buckeyes were coming off a 36-point loss at Maryland and had lost four of five after a school record 19-0 start.

Mara Braun scored 19 points for the Golden Gophers (9-15, 2-11), who led at the half of the first meeting before losing 83-71. Minnesota is 0-7 against ranked teams.

Mikesell and McMahon combined for 33 points in the first half as the Buckeyes took a 52-33 lead. With Mikesell making all five of her 3-pointers, Ohio State was 6 of 7 from long range and shot 62% while the Golden Gophers were shooting 41%.

After Minnesota opened the scoring with a pair of free throws, McMahon had a three-point play to kickstart a 21-2 run. McMahon had nine of her 11 first-quarter points in the run with her free throws making it 21-4 at the 3:19 mark. It was 23-10 after one.

Mikesell had four 3s in the second quarter as the lead reached 23 points at one point.

Mikesell opened the third quarter with her sixth 3-pointer and McMahon had her third three-point play and the lead reached 80-47 when Bristow had a three-point play with a second left.

Ohio State standout Jacy Sheldon sat out the game after playing in the Maryland game. She missed the previous 16 games with a foot injury.

