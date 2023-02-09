Alexa
Taiwan to end indoor mask mandate on Feb 20

CECC head Victor Wang also said wearing masks in schools will become optional on March 6

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/09 11:00
Taiwan is about to loosen indoor mask mandates. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced on Thursday (Feb. 9) it will end Taiwan's indoor mask mandate starting Feb. 20, while also announcing updated mask rules for schools.

The first stage, which was implemented in early December, no longer required masks to be worn outdoors, but kept in place the indoor masking requirement. Head of the CECC Victor Wang (王必勝) previously said the second stage would loosen the indoor mask mandate, with the exception of certain places, including public transport, hospitals, and long-term care facilities.

With the local number of COVID cases continuing to fall, Wang on Thursday morning said the indoor mask mandate would end on Feb. 20, while adding that mask wearing in schools will become optional on March 6.

While mask wearing in schools will become optional, there will still be some instances where masks need to be worn, including on school buses or when seeing the school nurse. Students experiencing COVID symptoms or those with weaker immune systems are advised to wear masks.

Schools will also be given the power to decide what settings masks need to be worn, Wang added.
