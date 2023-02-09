Aon Names Stephen Rudman as Head of Marine for Asia

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 9 February 2023 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, has named Stephen Rudman as head of Marine for Asia, effective January.



Based in Singapore, Rudman will be part of Aon's global marine executive team and report to Paul Young, head of Commercial Risk Solutions for Asia at Aon. He joins Aon from Gallagher, where he worked for the past 10 years, most recently as head of Marine, Transport and Logistics for Australia.



"Businesses in the region are facing several challenges including rising inflation, workforce shortages and increasing climate risks. Stephen's extensive experience will further enhance our team's capability to bring scalable solutions to our clients in the marine industry in such a challenging environment. I am confident that he will build on the team's success and continue to help our clients manage volatility and make better business decisions," Young said.



Aon has a significant presence in the marine industry globally with over 250 colleagues based in key locations dedicated to serve clients in this industry. In his role, Rudman will be responsible for growing the team and driving business growth in the region while providing clients with solutions and services for their risk management needs.



"I am excited to join the Aon team and look forward to leveraging Aon's global expertise and state-of-the-art analytics to provide innovative solutions and ensuring our clients in the marine industry continue to receive the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business," Rudman said.



More information about Aon in Asia is available here.



About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.



