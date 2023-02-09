Ally dignitaries arrive in Taiwan to attend women's empowerment forum

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Belize Special Envoy for the Development of Families and Children and Spouses of CARICOM Leaders Action Network chair Rossana Briceno and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Minister of Foreign Affairs Keisal Peters arrived in Taiwan on Thursday (Feb. 9) to attend the International Forum on Women's Empowerment in Latin America and the Caribbean from Feb. 14-16.

The two dignitaries will speak at the forum, sharing their experience and views on promoting women's participation in economic development, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement. Since 2021, the ministry has been promoting the “Assisting the Economic Empowerment of Women in Latin America and the Caribbean in the Post-Pandemic of COVID-19 Project,” working with regional diplomatic allies to support and “enhance employment and entrepreneurial competitiveness amongst women, youth, and small and medium-sized businesses,” MOFA said.

To adhere to the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals and share Taiwan's achievements in promoting gender equality and women's empowerment with the international community, the foreign ministry entrusted Taiwan’s International Cooperation and Development Fund to host this month’s forum, which invites female politicians and experts from regional partners and diplomatic allies to work together to “create a sustainable and fair society,” MOFA said.

Both Belize and St. Vincent and the Grenadines are important allies and have solid friendships with Taiwan, the foreign ministry said. The two countries have firmly supported Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations for many years and have paid attention to and supported cross-strait peace and stability, it added.

Additionally, Paraguay first lady Silvana Lopez Moreira, who will arrive in Taiwan on Feb. 14, will attend the forum as well. She will be part of a presidential delegation led by President Mario Abdo Benitez.