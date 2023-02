Wednesday At Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex Dallas Purse: $737,580 Surface: Hardcourt indoor DALLAS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Dallas Open at Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Daniel Altmaier, Germany, def. Zachary Svajda, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Emilio Gomez, Ecuador, def. Gabriel Diallo, Canada, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5).

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, and William Blumberg, United States, def. Mitchell Krueger and Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, United States, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (1), Britain, def. John-Patrick Smith, Australia, and Jonny O'Mara, Britain, 6-2, 6-3.