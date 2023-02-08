All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 45 29 11 4 1 63 136 113 Providence 45 27 9 7 2 63 135 117 Charlotte 44 25 15 2 2 54 136 129 Springfield 45 23 17 1 4 51 139 129 Lehigh Valley 44 22 17 3 2 49 131 134 Hartford 45 19 17 3 6 47 131 142 Bridgeport 45 19 18 7 1 46 145 152 WB/Scranton 44 20 19 2 3 45 122 125

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 44 30 12 1 1 62 156 138 Utica 45 22 16 5 2 51 132 135 Syracuse 43 21 15 4 3 49 157 140 Rochester 41 21 17 2 1 45 129 141 Laval 45 18 19 6 2 44 159 164 Cleveland 42 17 20 3 2 39 135 163 Belleville 44 17 22 4 1 39 142 165

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 44 24 11 6 3 57 163 130 Milwaukee 44 26 15 1 2 55 157 130 Iowa 45 22 14 5 4 53 137 135 Rockford 45 23 16 4 2 52 146 149 Manitoba 42 22 15 3 2 49 128 133 Grand Rapids 43 19 20 2 2 42 122 154 Chicago 42 16 22 3 1 36 120 155

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Coachella Valley 41 30 7 3 1 64 153 110 Calgary 44 31 11 2 0 64 164 111 Colorado 44 27 14 3 0 57 132 113 Abbotsford 45 26 15 2 2 56 157 136 Ontario 43 24 17 1 1 50 138 120 Tucson 46 21 21 4 0 46 153 160 Bakersfield 43 18 22 2 1 39 126 139 San Jose 45 18 24 0 3 39 116 151 Henderson 47 16 27 0 4 36 120 137 San Diego 46 12 34 0 0 24 114 181

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Belleville at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.