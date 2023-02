Wednesday At Intersport Arena Linz Linz, Austria Purse: €225,480 Surface: Hardcourt indoor LINZ, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Upper Austria Ladies Linz at Intersport Arena Linz (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 6-2, 6-4.

Anhelina Kalinina (4), Ukraine, def. Alycia Parks, United States, 6-2, 7-5.

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Rebeka Masarova, Spain, 6-1, 6-1.