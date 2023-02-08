Automotive TIC services Market 2021 Analysis Trend, Applications, Industry Chain Structure, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2027

Astute Analytica published a new report on the Automotive TIC services Market. The global markets report analysis of the growth momentum and revenue inflows in this industry, including the impact of COVID-19.

The Automotive TIC services market is currently valued to be around US$ 17.2 billion industry and is expected to grow at an approx. CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period 2021-2027.

The market study report presents important factors that positively and negatively affect the growth of this vertical in order to suggest stakeholders in making decisions. In addition, the report offers data on the past, present, and future companies’ scenarios. The report also contains key segments and leading players.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report– https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/automotive-tic-services-market

The automotive sector is continuously working to develop an integrated approach to a cleaner environment and lower carbon emissions. In order to minimize fuel consumption, automakers are creating more efficient engines and drive trains, and a wide range of sophisticated emissions-control equipment is placing cleaner cars on the road globally.

It is forecast that clear improvements in air quality can notice when more new automobiles with contemporary exhaust emissions performance hit the road. As older, more polluting cars replace the new ones. Thus, this trend will continue to lead to the growth of the automotive sector.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the worldwide automotive industry quickly and severely. Chinese parts shipments halted, large-scale manufacturing disruptions were occurring across Europe, and assembly factories in the United States had to close.

This has put a lot of pressure on a sector already dealing with a worldwide demand downturn due to decreased consumer needs. According to data from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the commercial vehicle sector in out of 40 major nations, 17 nations, including Belgium, Canada, Germany, Japan, etc., saw negative growth of 67.5% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Insights

By Service Type:

Testing Service

Inspection Service

Certification Service

Request Full Report- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/automotive-tic-services-market

By Source:

In-house

Outsource

By Application:

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing

Electrical and Electronics Market

Electric Vehicles and Battery Systems

Fuels, Fluids, and Lubricants

Homologation Testing

Interior and Exterior Material Components

Telematics

OEM Testing

Vehicle Inspection Services

Others

By Supply Chain Services:

Design

Production

Distribution

Selling

Operation

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Key Players Insights

The major players in the market are Applus Services S.A., Bureau Veritas, Dekra Se, Element Materials Technology, Eurofins Scientific, Lloyd’s Register Group Limited, Intertek Group PLC, TÜV NORD Group, TUV Rheinland AG Group and TUV SUD SGS among others. Leading players are constantly focusing on different strategies such as acquisitions and mergers that can increase their market hold by offering better services. For instance, in 2019, TUV SUD and AKKA (Engineering consulting company) collaborated to focus on the design and development of a fuel-efficient and low emission engine.

Download Sample Report– https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/automotive-tic-services-market

About Astute Analytica:

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.

They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Get in touch with us:

Phone number: +18884296757

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Visit our website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Click Here For More Reports:-

Taiwan Online Automotive Insurance Market

Taiwan Online Property & Casualty Insurance Market

Asia Pacific Cosplay and Otaku Costumes Market

Steel Wire Market

Europe Portable Power Station Market