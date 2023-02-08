Aftermarket Tire Market 2021 SWOT Study, Sales Analysis, Technological Innovations and Competitive Landscape to 2027

Astute Analytica published a new report on the Aftermarket Tire Market. The global markets report analysis of the growth momentum and revenue inflows in this industry, including the impact of COVID-19.

The Aftermath Tire market size was valued at $46.81 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $69.47 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.80% from 2021 to 2027.

The market study report presents important factors that positively and negatively affect the growth of this vertical in order to suggest stakeholders in making decisions. In addition, the report offers data on the past, present, and future companies’ scenarios. The report also contains key segments and leading players.

The automotive sector is continuously working to develop an integrated approach to a cleaner environment and lower carbon emissions. In order to minimize fuel consumption, automakers are creating more efficient engines and drive trains, and a wide range of sophisticated emissions-control equipment is placing cleaner cars on the road globally.

It is forecast that clear improvements in air quality can notice when more new automobiles with contemporary exhaust emissions performance hit the road. As older, more polluting cars replace the new ones. Thus, this trend will continue to lead to the growth of the automotive sector.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the worldwide automotive industry quickly and severely. Chinese parts shipments halted, large-scale manufacturing disruptions were occurring across Europe, and assembly factories in the United States had to close.

This has put a lot of pressure on a sector already dealing with a worldwide demand downturn due to decreased consumer needs. According to data from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the commercial vehicle sector in out of 40 major nations, 17 nations, including Belgium, Canada, Germany, Japan, etc., saw negative growth of 67.5% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Insights

By Product Type

Aircraft tires

Agricultural tires

Buggy tires

Motorcycle tires

Off-road/earthmover tires (OTR)

Racing tires

Truck tires

Tubes

By Rim Size

Less than 15 Inch

15 to 20 Inch

More than 20 Inch

By Tyre Construction

Bias or Diagonal Tire

Radial Tire

Solid Tires

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Demand Category

OEM

Replacement

By Technology

Winter Tires

Connected Tires

Key Players Insights

Apollo Tires, Bridgestone Corp., CEAT Ltd., Coda Development, Continental AG, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., Kumho Tire, MRF Tyres, Maxxis International, Michelin Group, Nokian Tyres PLC, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Hankook Tire Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd., Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. and Zhongce Rubber Group Co. Ltd. are key companies offering various solutions in the global marketplace.

