Cloud Kitchen Market 2021 Overall Study Report with Top Key Players, Business Analysis and Forecast 2027

The cloud kitchen market size was valued at $0.83 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach $2.23 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2027. The market is expected to see the highest demand share coming from China and India, which currently hold more than 50% market share.

The cloud kitchen market size was valued at $0.83 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach $2.23 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2027. The market is expected to see the highest demand share coming from China and India, which currently hold more than 50% market share.

Factors affecting the global Cloud Kitchen Market include rising disposable income, growing demand for packed food products, and changing lifestyles of people. Furthermore, the rising population and increasing demand for food will also be opportunistic for the global market. For instance, according to Department of Agriculture, corn plantation is expected to increase to 93.3 million acres in 2021 from 90.8 million acres in 2020.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic positively affected the global Cloud Kitchen industry. The demand for packed food products surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to that, a sudden change in lifestyle and implementation of work-from-home further escalated the growth of the market. During the pandemic, comfort food emerged as a strong trend, as consumers turn to comfort food in times of stress.

Moreover, the pandemic also increased the user base on online shopping platforms, and people started adopting online methods to get groceries. Restaurants began offering online services to abide by the regulations imposed by governments. Thus, it had been opportunistic for the industry players. This report by Astute Analytica thoroughly describes the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Cloud Kitchen Market with precise data and statistics.

Regional Insights

This thorough report discusses the contribution of every region to the global Cloud Kitchen Market. Asia-Pacific is forecast to hold the highest market share in the global market, owing to the rising disposable income and changing lifestyles of the people in the region. Moreover, online platforms are gaining wide traction in this region. Thus, it will fuel the growth of this Asia-Pacific Cloud Kitchen market. Further, the growing population and rising demand for packed food products will also be opportunistic for the global market.

By Type

Independent kitchen

Commissary/Shared kitchen

Kitchen pods

By Nature

Franchised

Stand-alone

By Product Type

Chicken

Mexican/Asian Food

Burger/Sandwich

Pizza/Pasta

Others

Key Players Insights

While providing a service for any profit-oriented approach the companies have to maintain the minimum chances of uncertainty and maximum growth. Several key players involved in the cloud kitchen market are Adrak, All Plants, Bella&Bonna, Cloud Kitchen, Dahmakan, DoorDash Kitchen, Frichti, FoodCheri, Ghost Kitchen Orlando, HungryPanda, i-lunch, Keatz, Kitch, Kitchen United, Kitopi, Nosh, Parsley Box, Rebel Foods, Starbucks (Star Kitchen), Taster, The Food Corridor, Wamda, Wetaca, Zuul Kitchen and other prominent players

