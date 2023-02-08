Frozen Food Market 2023 In-Depth Industry Analysis on Business Analysis, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis 2030

This report by Astute Analytica documents all the factors affecting the Frozen Food Market. The report encompasses various sections describing the prospects of the market growth or decline. This in-depth analysis includes both qualitative and quantitative analysis based on primary and secondary research. The study also contains a list of innovations and company strategies to maintain a strong foothold in the market.

The Frozen Food Market was valued at US$ 254 Bn in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 504.41 Bn by the end of the year 2030. The market is registering growth at a CAGR of 8.37% during the forecast period 2022-2030. In terms of volume, the global frozen food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.55% during the forecasted period.

Factors affecting the global Frozen Food Market include rising disposable income, growing demand for packed food products, and changing lifestyles of people. Furthermore, the rising population and increasing demand for food will also be opportunistic for the global market. For instance, according to Department of Agriculture, corn plantation is expected to increase to 93.3 million acres in 2021 from 90.8 million acres in 2020.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic positively affected the global Frozen Food industry. The demand for packed food products surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to that, a sudden change in lifestyle and implementation of work-from-home further escalated the growth of the market. During the pandemic, comfort food emerged as a strong trend, as consumers turn to comfort food in times of stress.

Moreover, the pandemic also increased the user base on online shopping platforms, and people started adopting online methods to get groceries. Restaurants began offering online services to abide by the regulations imposed by governments. Thus, it had been opportunistic for the industry players. This report by Astute Analytica thoroughly describes the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Frozen Food Market with precise data and statistics.

Regional Insights

This thorough report discusses the contribution of every region to the global Frozen Food Market. Asia-Pacific is forecast to hold the highest market share in the global market, owing to the rising disposable income and changing lifestyles of the people in the region. Moreover, online platforms are gaining wide traction in this region. Thus, it will fuel the growth of this Asia-Pacific Frozen Food Market. Further, the growing population and rising demand for packed food products will also be opportunistic for the global market.

By Product Type

Fruits Seasonal Regular

Vegetables Peas Corn Potatoes Others

Dairy Products Milk Butter Cheese Others



Meat & Poultry Red Meat Pork Meat

Poultry Meat

Seafood

Bakery Products Bread Pizza Crust Cakes & Pastries Others

Soups

Ready Meals Dumplings Rice-based Italian (Pastas) Indian Korean Chinese Others

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Online Supermarket/ Hypermarket Convenience Stores/ Standalone Stores

Enterprise Sale (B2B) HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurants, Café) – Food Service Travel (Railway/ Airline/ Others) Educational Institutes Food Processing Industry



By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



Key Players Insights

The key players present in the global frozen food market are Cargill, Unilever, Nestle SA, Ajinomoto Co. Ltd, Associated British Foods, Conagra Brands, Inc., Kellogg Company, General Mills Inc., Maruha Nichiro Holdings, Inc., Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd., Kraft Heinz Company, Inc. and Tyson Foods, Inc. among others.

