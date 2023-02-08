Teeth Whitening Products Market 2022 Business Analysis by Regional Outlook, Emerging Trends, Demand and Forecast by 2030

Astute Analytica recently updated a new research report on the Teeth Whitening Products market. This research report has both primary and secondary data sources. This analysis includes the government strategy, market situation, competitive landscape, historic data, current market trends, technical inventions, future technologies, and technical growth in associated industries.

The Teeth Whitening Products Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 4998.05 Mn in 2021 to US$ 8316.50 Mn by 2030. The market is registering growth at a CAGR of 6.03% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The global market is continuously changing to meet changing customer demand and trends. In recent years, the market has become increasingly influenced by digital innovation, the COVID-19 pandemic, and a greater emphasis on sustainable and healthy behaviors. Digitalization has put the client in control, allowing them to compare and scrutinize things in real-time.

In order to sustain client loyalty in this environment, consumer goods companies are enhancing their marketing methods and brand recognition. The leading players in the market have introduced new products to fulfill an ever-increasing range of human needs and aspirations. These methods, along with higher margins and portfolio weightings in fast-growing areas, have resulted in outstanding shareholder returns.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic changed how people buy and wreaked havoc on the market. Cleaning supplies, shelf-stable food, beverages, and toilet paper became scarce in certain nations. Furthermore, the function of sustainability is becoming increasingly important in the consumer goods sector; there is a growing desire for more sustainable and ethically manufactured products across the board.

However, the industry’s fundamentals and stock market performance have deteriorated. In terms of economic profit contribution, several players began to pull ahead of the pack. The US market before COVID-19, for example, is instructive. In the United States, specific brands (with more than $750 million in revenue) lost volume at a pace of 1.5%. Small brands increased by 1.7%, while private labels increased by 4.3%.

Regional Insights

By Solution segment of the Global Teeth Whitening Products Market is sub-segmented into:

Supplies/Material Powder Strips Rinses Gels Floss Toothpaste Sugar-free chewing gum

Equipment/Device Toothbrush Teeth whitening pen Tooth polisher cleaner whitener Teeth bleaching machine Teeth LED bleaching accelerator



By Composition segment of the Global Teeth Whitening Products Market is sub-segmented into:

Hydrogen Peroxide

Carbopol

Glycerine

Others

By Treatment Option segment of the Global Teeth Whitening Products Market is sub-segmented into:

In-office whitening

Professionally Dispensed Take-home Kits

Over-the-counter Products

By Sales Channel segment of the Global Teeth Whitening Products Market is sub-segmented into:

Offline Medical Stores Supermarkets Others

Online E-commerce Brand Website



By End User segment of the Global Teeth Whitening Products Market is sub-segmented into:

Dentist (Clinical use)

Household Kids Adults Old Age



By Region segment of the Global Teeth Whitening Products Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Malaysia Singapore Thailand Philippines Indonesia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of Latin America



Key Players Insights

The key players operating in the market include Colgate Palmolive, Unilever, GloxosmithKline Inc., Proctor & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson among others.

