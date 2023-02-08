Alexa
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts east Taiwan

Epicenter under the ocean near Hualien County

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/08 19:31
An earthquake struck off Taiwan's east coast Wednesday evening. (Central Weather Bureau image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A magnitude 5.4 earthquake rattled east Taiwan at 6:49 p.m., the Central Weather Bureau said Wednesday (Feb. 8).

The tremor was felt all over Taiwan, though no damage or injuries were immediately reported.

The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 31.6 kilometers under the ocean, 67.4 km south of Hualien County Hall.

The earthquake's biggest intensity levels, which gauge the actual effect of a quake, reached 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale in Changbin, Chenggong, and Donghe, three townships in Taitung County, as well as in parts of Hualien County, and in Changhua City near the west coast.

Public attention in Taiwan has been focused on the deadly aftermath of the magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Turkey, with 130 rescue workers flying out to provide assistance, and donations pouring in.
