Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts east Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A magnitude 5.4 earthquake rattled east Taiwan at 6:49 p.m., the Central Weather Bureau said Wednesday (Feb. 8).

The tremor was felt all over Taiwan, though no damage or injuries were immediately reported.

The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 31.6 kilometers under the ocean, 67.4 km south of Hualien County Hall.

The earthquake's biggest intensity levels, which gauge the actual effect of a quake, reached 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale in Changbin, Chenggong, and Donghe, three townships in Taitung County, as well as in parts of Hualien County, and in Changhua City near the west coast.

Public attention in Taiwan has been focused on the deadly aftermath of the magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Turkey, with 130 rescue workers flying out to provide assistance, and donations pouring in.