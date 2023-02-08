TECNO unveils ‘Pioneers – Beyond Extraordinary’, a campaign featuring Indians who have made their mark globally

The campaign marks the launch of Phantom X2 Pro in India, highlighting the synergies between the smartphone and pioneers across fields

Phantom X2 Pro offers World's 1st retractable portrait lens and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G chipset

TECNO, an innovative technology brand recently launched the Phantom X2 series, making its entry into the premium segment. To mark the launch of Phantom X2 Pro in India, designed to redefine your smartphone experience, the brand has unveiled a campaign, featuring Indians who have marked their name on the global map from the field of cosmetics, music, literature, art, and fashion.The campaign through a series of videos showcases the journey of five industry pioneers, their story from being ordinary to becoming an inspiration. Talking in details about the campaign,India said, "Continuing on the philosophy of providing beyond the extraordinary experience to our customers, we are further advancing our technology specifications while maintaining a balance of aesthetics and style. With the launch of PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G, we are offering World's First Retractable portrait camera. The idea is to deliver premium experiences to more and more people for whom their smartphone is the primary gadget for professional photography on the go. The smartphone is the perfect partner for anyone who is looking for technology that matches their ultimate pursuit of perfection."Stalwarts featured in the campaign include Diipa, founder of indē wild; Arjuna, a world-famous Bollywood composer; Ann, a bestselling author and social activist; Dev, a versatile Gen-Z pioneer and Ajmal, a fashion entrepreneur.Some pioneers influence the world through their relentless pursuit of excellence in the industry. Arjuna Harjai is a talented Bollywood composer, singer, and a Youtuber with over One Million subscribers. Relocating to the UK, he makes India's voice heard in the world through music. Ajmal Khan, a model who debuted in India, came to Dubai alone to follow his dream. He has now made his way to the international stage and created his own brand.While some pioneers are brilliant in multiple fields. Diipa Büller-Khosla, founder of the cosmetics brand indē wild, is a world-famous Indian entrepreneur. She is also the founder of the NGO Post for Change, where she calls on celebrities around the world to speak out for India. Ann D'Silva, a bestselling Indian author in Istanbul and a social activist who focuses on women's empowerment, represents the voice of modern India in the world. Dev Raiyani, a pioneer of Indian Gen-Z, tore off the previous label of success as a musician and chose to study computer programming in the US, making the world feel the power of his generation.Excelling in different fields Indian elites are influencing the world in various ways with creativity. From the ordinary to the elite, from the elite to the legend, PHANTOM shares the pioneering spirit of elites and will keep moving forward.The campaign highlights the key segment-first features that the flagship product line's latest addition possesses like the World's first retractable portrait lens for pure optical bokeh; the World's first MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G chipset based on 4-nanometer fabrication and the World's first moon-crated inspired camera design.

About TECNO

TECNO Mobile is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With "Stop at Nothing" as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across global emerging markets, giving them elegantly designed products that inspires consumers to uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations which is demonstrated through their mastery of serving consumers who are "young at heart" and never stops pursuing excellence. TECNO's portfolio spans across smartphones, smart wearables and AIoT devices made for consumers in over 60 emerging markets across the world. For more information, please visit https://www.tecno-mobile.in/home/

