Photo of the Day: Penghu residents pray for fortune with rice turtles

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For the people of Penghu, the turtle is one of four spiritual animals, and according to Penghu folk custom, over Lunar New Year a special “Ciguei” (乞龜) event is held at some 200 local temples.

The event involves local villagers gathering to make a giant turtle shape from leftover sticky rice or flour. In recent years, this tradition has evolved into the stacking of bags of rice which, with the assistance of clear packing tape, can transform this mountain of rice into a giant turtle, complete with an upright head and legs.

Villagers believe that praying for turtles brings them luck and safety, per the CNA report.

The rice turtle pictured here is one of the largest in Penghu, belonging to the Guanyin Temple located in Huxi Township, Longmen Village. It is comprised of 31,000 Taiwan catties (18,600 kg) of rice.

According to custom, whoever needs an extra bit of food over the winter can take some home, with the caveat that they are expected to return the favor by providing even more rice next year for the giant turtle, ensuring the tradition continues.