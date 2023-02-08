Alexa
BC-BKN--NBA All-Time Scoring Leaders,1st Ld-Writethru

By Associated Press
2023/02/08 17:15
BC-BKN--NBA All-Time Scoring Leaders, 1st Ld-Writethru,0312 NBA All-Time Scoring Leaders

%ednotes(Eds: Corrects date<%)

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

Through Feb. 7
x-active
G FG FT PPG Pts
x-LeBron James 1,410 14,053 8,047 27.2 38,388
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 1,560 15,837 6,712 24.6 38,387
Karl Malone 1,476 13,528 9,787 25.0 36,928
Kobe Bryant 1,346 11,719 8,378 25.0 33,643
Michael Jordan 1,072 12,192 7,327 30.1 32,292
Dirk Nowitzki 1,522 11,169 7,240 20.7 29,491
Wilt Chamberlain 1,045 12,681 6,057 30.1 31,419
Shaquille O'Neal 1,207 11,330 5,935 23.7 28,596
Carmelo Anthony 1,260 10,119 6,320 22.5 28,289
Moses Malone 1,329 9,435 8,531 20.6 27,409
Elvin Hayes 1,303 10,976 5,356 21.0 27,313
Hakeem Olajuwon 1,238 10,749 5,423 21.8 26,946
Oscar Robertson 1,040 9,508 7,694 25.7 26,710
x-Kevin Durant 978 9,126 6,591 27.3 26,684
Dominique Wilkins 1,074 9,963 6,031 24.8 26,668
Tim Duncan 1,392 10,285 5,896 19.0 26,496
Paul Pierce 1,343 8,668 6,918 20.0 26,397
John Havlicek 1,270 10,513 5,369 20.8 26,395
Kevin Garnett 1,462 10,505 4,887 17.8 26,071
Vince Carter 1,541 9,293 4,852 16.7 25,728
Alex English 1,193 10,659 4,277 21.5 25,613
Reggie Miller 1,389 8,241 6,237 18.2 25,279
Jerry West 932 9,016 7,160 27.0 25,192
Patrick Ewing 1,183 9,702 5,392 21.0 24,815
Ray Allen 1,300 8,567 4,398 18.9 24,505