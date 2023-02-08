BC-BKN--NBA All-Time Scoring Leaders,1st Ld-Writethru

%ednotes(Eds: Corrects date<%)
|Through Feb. 7
|x-active
|G
|FG
|FT
|PPG
|Pts
|x-LeBron James
|1,410
|14,053
|8,047
|27.2
|38,388
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|1,560
|15,837
|6,712
|24.6
|38,387
|Karl Malone
|1,476
|13,528
|9,787
|25.0
|36,928
|Kobe Bryant
|1,346
|11,719
|8,378
|25.0
|33,643
|Michael Jordan
|1,072
|12,192
|7,327
|30.1
|32,292
|Dirk Nowitzki
|1,522
|11,169
|7,240
|20.7
|29,491
|Wilt Chamberlain
|1,045
|12,681
|6,057
|30.1
|31,419
|Shaquille O'Neal
|1,207
|11,330
|5,935
|23.7
|28,596
|Carmelo Anthony
|1,260
|10,119
|6,320
|22.5
|28,289
|Moses Malone
|1,329
|9,435
|8,531
|20.6
|27,409
|Elvin Hayes
|1,303
|10,976
|5,356
|21.0
|27,313
|Hakeem Olajuwon
|1,238
|10,749
|5,423
|21.8
|26,946
|Oscar Robertson
|1,040
|9,508
|7,694
|25.7
|26,710
|x-Kevin Durant
|978
|9,126
|6,591
|27.3
|26,684
|Dominique Wilkins
|1,074
|9,963
|6,031
|24.8
|26,668
|Tim Duncan
|1,392
|10,285
|5,896
|19.0
|26,496
|Paul Pierce
|1,343
|8,668
|6,918
|20.0
|26,397
|John Havlicek
|1,270
|10,513
|5,369
|20.8
|26,395
|Kevin Garnett
|1,462
|10,505
|4,887
|17.8
|26,071
|Vince Carter
|1,541
|9,293
|4,852
|16.7
|25,728
|Alex English
|1,193
|10,659
|4,277
|21.5
|25,613
|Reggie Miller
|1,389
|8,241
|6,237
|18.2
|25,279
|Jerry West
|932
|9,016
|7,160
|27.0
|25,192
|Patrick Ewing
|1,183
|9,702
|5,392
|21.0
|24,815
|Ray Allen
|1,300
|8,567
|4,398
|18.9
|24,505