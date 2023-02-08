Swiss parliamentarian delegation visits Taiwan's Kinmen

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Swiss Parliamentary Intergroup Switzerland-Taiwan delegation met with Kinmen Deputy Magistrate Li Wen-liang (李文良) while on a visit to the outlying island on Wednesday (Feb. 8), in order to understand local residents’ views on cross-strait relations.

Li said that although Kinmen is a small island that is approximately 150 square kilometers, its role in cross-strait relations is sensitive, UDN reported. The basic living needs of Kinmenese are closely related to cross-strait relations, he added.

For example, a water shortage should be easy to address, but it is a political issue for Kinmen, and governments on both sides of the strait are facing challenges to resolve this issue.

He said that four years ago, the island began receiving water from the Jin River, in Quanzhou, China, and now 70-80% of Kinmen's water comes from China.

Li also mentioned that the “mini-three links” had been affected by the suspension of cross-strait flights during the pandemic, which prevented Chinese immigrants and Kinmenese in China from traveling to Taiwan, per UDN. This decision involved political factors, he said.

However, he pointed out that the three links have largely resumed.

The deputy magistrate said Kinmen must seek a balance in cross-strait relations.

Swiss lawmaker Fabian Molina said that his country is geographically unique within Europe, as it is surrounded by many small countries, which is quite similar to Kinmen’s situation.

Molina said he empathizes with the island’s residents and hoped that the Swiss-Taiwan friendship group will have more exchanges with Kinmen in the future.

The visiting delegation is led by Molina and Nicolas Walder, who are co-chairs of the Parliamentary Intergroup Switzerland-Taiwan, and includes lawmakers Yves Nidegger, Mustafa Atici, and Leonore Porchet, according to a MOFA press release.

The trip is “a sign of support for Taiwan,” Molina told NZZ Magazin last month. It will focus on economic cooperation, democracy, and defense, and delve into issues such as “what could happen in the event of a Chinese attack on Taiwan,” he said.

The lawmakers met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游絲坤), Control Yuan President Chen Ju (陳菊), Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮). They arrived in Taiwan on Feb. 5 and will depart on Thursday (Feb. 9).