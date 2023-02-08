Taiwan demotes NSC official to research job after airport spat over exit permit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Security Council (NSC) official involved in a quarrel with immigration staff at an airport has been demoted to a research function, reports said Wednesday (Feb. 8).

The official, surnamed Wang (王), was booked to take a Malaysia Airlines flight scheduled for Jan. 22 at 0:15 a.m. with his family. However, as he wanted to pass through immigration just before midnight on Jan. 21, the electronic system rejected his documents, as he had only applied for leave for the period Jan. 22-26.

According to New Power Party (NPP) legislators, Wang created a scene at the airport, shouting at National Immigration Agency (NIA) officials and slamming his fist on a desk.

The Presidential Office said Wednesday that after investigating the incident, it had concluded the NSC official did not behave in a suitable way, so he has been relieved of a managerial position and reassigned to a research function, the Liberty Times reported.

Civil servants have to behave according to the highest standards, so following this quarrel, the NSC will reflect on how to improve its procedures to prevent such an incident from ever occurring again, a presidential spokesperson said.