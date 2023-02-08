Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan demotes NSC official to research job after airport spat over exit permit

Official acted inappropriately: Presidential Office

  157
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/08 17:47
An NSC official caught in a spat over the timing of his departure out of the country has been demoted. 

An NSC official caught in a spat over the timing of his departure out of the country has been demoted.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Security Council (NSC) official involved in a quarrel with immigration staff at an airport has been demoted to a research function, reports said Wednesday (Feb. 8).

The official, surnamed Wang (王), was booked to take a Malaysia Airlines flight scheduled for Jan. 22 at 0:15 a.m. with his family. However, as he wanted to pass through immigration just before midnight on Jan. 21, the electronic system rejected his documents, as he had only applied for leave for the period Jan. 22-26.

According to New Power Party (NPP) legislators, Wang created a scene at the airport, shouting at National Immigration Agency (NIA) officials and slamming his fist on a desk.

The Presidential Office said Wednesday that after investigating the incident, it had concluded the NSC official did not behave in a suitable way, so he has been relieved of a managerial position and reassigned to a research function, the Liberty Times reported.

Civil servants have to behave according to the highest standards, so following this quarrel, the NSC will reflect on how to improve its procedures to prevent such an incident from ever occurring again, a presidential spokesperson said.
National Security Council
NSC
airport
travel restrictions
exit bans
Presidential Office
researcher
National Immigration Agency
NIA

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan NSC official involved in airport spat over exit permit
Taiwan NSC official involved in airport spat over exit permit
2023/02/07 14:21
Taipei MRT bomb threat comes with demand Taiwan reject Swiss delegation
Taipei MRT bomb threat comes with demand Taiwan reject Swiss delegation
2023/02/03 15:17
Peach Aviation to resume Taipei - Nagoya route in March
Peach Aviation to resume Taipei - Nagoya route in March
2023/02/01 21:00
Taiwan begins implementing ‘Expanded Overstayers Voluntary Departure Program’
Taiwan begins implementing ‘Expanded Overstayers Voluntary Departure Program’
2023/02/01 19:47
Taiwan ends compulsory PCR COVID tests for arrivals from China
Taiwan ends compulsory PCR COVID tests for arrivals from China
2023/01/31 17:46