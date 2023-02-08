Taiwan exports drop for 5th consecutive month in January

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s exports dropped for the fifth consecutive month in January amid sluggish global demand and the extended Lunar New Year break.

January exports plunged 21.2% year-on-year to US$31.51 billion (NT$944 billion), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Tuesday (Feb. 7). This followed a 12.1% drop in December, according to MOF statistics.

Meanwhile, imports last month fell 16.6% compared to a year earlier to US$29.17 billion, leaving Taiwan with a trade surplus of US$2.34 billion for January. Electronic component shipments plunged 20.1% to US$12.72 billion for the first month of the year, while chip exports dropped 18.3% year-over-year, according to Reuters.

Exports to China, which accounted for 33.1% of Jan. exports, fell 33.5% year-on-year to US$10.44 billion. Shipments to the U.S., which made up 17% of last month’s exports, dropped 14.5% to US$5.36 billion, according to MOF data.

The MOF said seasonally lower demand around the world following the holiday period and fewer working days in Taiwan because of the Lunar New Year holiday affected exports, per Reuters. Looking ahead, the ministry said ongoing monetary policy tightening in developed economies will affect overall demand, in addition to the war in Ukraine and U.S.-China trade tensions.

“It will not be easy to recover significantly in the short term,” Reuters cited the MOF as saying, while it forecasted Feb. exports could drop 7-11% from a year earlier, and decline about 10% for the first quarter.