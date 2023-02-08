Biden says US seeks competition, not conflict with China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — America expects to compete with China but does not seek conflict, U.S. President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night (Feb. 7).

“I am committed to work with China where it can advance American interests and benefit the world,” Biden said. However, he vowed to protect the nation if China threatens U.S. sovereignty.

The president said he is unapologetic regarding his efforts to strengthen the U.S., namely investing in American innovation, in key industries, and in areas where Beijing “is intent on dominating.” He also said his administration is bolstering alliances and cooperating with partners to ensure the U.S.’ advanced technologies cannot be used against itself.

Biden said the U.S. is “in the strongest position in decades” to contend with China or any other country. “Winning the competition with China should unite all of us,” he said.

He mentioned that his administration is modernizing the U.S. military “to safeguard stability and deter aggression.”

The U.S. is calling on the world to address challenges, including climate change, global health, food insecurity, terrorism, and territorial aggression, Biden said. He noted that allies are “stepping up, spending more and doing more.”

As partnerships in the Pacific and Atlantic are strengthened, those who hedge against America are realizing their mistake, Biden said. “It’s never a good bet to bet against America.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was originally set to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) earlier this month in hopes of easing tensions but postponed the trip following the Chinese spy balloon incident.