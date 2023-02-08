Alexa
AP PHOTOS: LeBron James' run to the NBA scoring record

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/02/08 13:26
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James tosses powder in the air prior to the team's NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday,...
FILE -Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James smiles during the first overtime period of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals again...
FILE -Miami Heat forward LeBron James (6) drives against Boston Celtics forward Brandon Bass (30) during the third quarter in Game 6 of the NBA basket...
FILE - Miami Heat's LeBron James adjusts his protective mask during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Miami, Monday, March 3, 2014 against t...
FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, back left, is hugged by Kevin Love after Game 7 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State W...
FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, right, is congratulated by Kevin Love, after Jame's 867th consecutive game scoring in double figures during ...
FILE -LeBron James speaks at the opening ceremony for the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, Monday, July 30, 2018. The I Promise School is supported by...
FILE - Miami Heat's LeBron James (6) is congratulated by Shane Battier (31) late during the second half in Game 3 of an opening-round NBA basketball p...
FILE - Miami Heat's Mike Miller, left, Shane Battier, center, and LeBron James, right, watch from the bench during a Miami Heat NBA basketball scrimma...
FILE -Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) celebrates during the second half in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals against Miami Heat Sunday, Oct. 11,...
FILE - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, walks back to the bench as head coach Darvin Ham stands on the court during the second half of ...
FILE - Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James goes up for a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Friday, Dec...
FILE - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Jan. 25, 2023, in ...
DELETES REFERENCE TO SHOT SETTING THE SCORING RECORD - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich ...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates after scoring to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer during the se...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, is hugged by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar after passing Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer...

Associated Press photographers have captured LeBron James for the entirety of his 20-year career, starting from when he was an 18-year-old rookie to now as a 38-year-old who just became the most prolific scorer in NBA history.

That covers both his stints in Cleveland, his two championships in Miami, the third title when he returned to the Cavaliers and a fourth inside the pandemic bubble for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Check out some highlights of James’ run to the NBA scoring record, as captured by the AP.

