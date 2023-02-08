AIA Announces Results of 14th Desired Retirement Tracker

Detailed suggestions for Hong Kong workers



Strive for balance between spending and saving



While people's desire to spend more on travel and social activities in a post-pandemic environment is understandable, it is recommended that they still aim to strike a balance between spending and saving and to build a habit of making regular savings.

Saving for retirement is a long-term discipline. With the snowball effect of compound interest2, every dollar saved may yield higher returns over time. When preparing a retirement plan, one should cultivate a savings habit, practise prudent financial management, and consider increasing savings and investment amounts whenever possible, making good use of qualifying deferred annuity products and MPF Tax Deductible Voluntary Contributions (TVC) to reduce retirement reserve shortfalls while enjoying tax deductions.

Medical protection

Get medical protection as soon as possible



Employees:

The pandemic has underscored the importance of having medical protection. Employees should not neglect the need for individual medical insurance even if they are covered by their employer's group plan. In addition, group medical insurance will become invalid after retirement or departure from a company. Medical insurance premiums tend to be more expensive after retirement, and medical insurance options and cover are more limited due to increased health conditions. Without adequate individual medical insurance, employees may find themselves facing a medical protection shortfall – or find that they have no protection at all. Employees are advised to arrange for medical protection as early as possible. They may want to consider purchasing medical insurance during their employment, for example through a Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme (VHIS) or portable employee voluntary medical protection plans. Under such options, protection will continue even after departure from a company or retirement. Moreover, a VHIS offers guaranteed renewal up to 100 years of age, greatly increasing the duration of one's medical protection. Employers:

Employers should regularly evaluate whether their group medical insurance plans are able to meet the varying needs of their employees. Some group insurance providers offer packages and tailor-made solutions to fit different business budgets. These solutions also offer protection for group medical, life, critical illness, personal accident, dental and business travel to provide comprehensive protection for employees.

Physical and mental wellbeing

Establish a healthy lifestyle



Employees:

Embrace a healthy lifestyle by getting regular medical check-ups, exercising and adhering to a healthy diet. Joining a programme such as "AIA Vitality" is a positive step towards living 'Healthier, Longer, Better Lives'. Build a sense of personal fulfilment by actively engaging in the community, developing a positive self-image and living a meaningful life. Stay positive by understanding and managing mental health and seeking help when in need. Employers:

Build an inclusive working environment and support network to enhance employees' sense of belonging and self-worth. Choose providers that offer comprehensive employee benefits solutions to help employees stay healthy.