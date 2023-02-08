Taiwan adds 23,893 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 23,893 local COVID cases on Wednesday (Feb. 8), with 347 imported cases and 54 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased by 24% from the same day last week.

Local cases

Local cases included 10,955 males and 12,932 females, ranging in age from under five to their 90s. A total of six cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 4,619 cases, 2,879 in Taichung City, 2,841 cases in Kaohsiung City, 2,739 in Taoyuan City, 2,243 in Taipei City, 1,890 in Tainan City, 1,126 in Changhua County, 754 in Hsinchu County, 675 in Pingtung, 598 in Hsinchu City, 569 in Miaoli County, 510 in Keelung City, 502 Yilan County, 478 in Yunlin County, 410 in Nantou County, 297 in Hualien County, 292 in Chiayi County, 203 in Chiayi City, 136 in Taitung County, 63 in Kinmen County, 60 in Penghu County, and nine in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

Imported cases included 146 males and 201 females, ranging in age from under five to their 70s.

COVID deaths

The 54 deaths included 34 males and 20 females, ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s. All were classified as severe cases and 50 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 38 had not received a third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Total COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 9,733,094 cases, of which 9,682,164 were local and 50,876 were imported. So far, 16,849 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 21 deaths reported among imported cases.