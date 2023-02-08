Digital Forensics Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2022 To 2030

The “Digital Forensics Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. This Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

Global Digital Forensics Market is expected to reach $7 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2016 to 2024.

The global digital forensics market has been segmented into type and application. By type, the market is segmented into computer forensics, database forensics, network forensics, mobile device forensics, cloud forensics and others. By type, computer forensics accounted for the largest share in the market in 2016, owing to wide usage of computer forensics in both private and public sectors to investigate cybercrime. Moreover, by application, the market is further categorized into healthcare, education, banking, financial services & insurance, information technology, transportation & logistics, law enforcement, and defense & aerospace.

Based on geography, the global digital forensics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers Germany, UK, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, South Korea, and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major companies operating in the digital forensics market are ASR Data, Global Digital Forensics, Binary Intelligence, ASR Data, Paraben Corporation, Guidance Software, Inc., FireEye Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., Access Data Group, Digital Detectives and Lancope, Inc., among others.

Scope of Digital Forensics Market

Type Segments

Computer Forensics

Database Forensics

Network Forensics

Mobile Device Forensics

Cloud Forensics

Others

Application Segments

Healthcare

Education

Banking

Financial Services & Insurance

Information Technology

Transportation & Logistics

Law Enforcement

Defence & Aerospace

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Table of Content:

Market Introduction

Market Report Scope and Methodology

Overview of Market Research Methodology

Market Overview and Dynamics

Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2022

Market Segmentation by Application

Market COVID-19 Impact analysis with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Competitive Landscape Analysis

Market by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Conclusion

Continued……………….

