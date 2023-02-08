Smart Weapons Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Growth Rate, Forecast To 2030

The “Smart Weapons Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. This Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

Global Smart Weapons Market is forecasted to reach $19 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2016 and 2024.

The global smart weapons market is categorized on the basis of type and geography. By type, the market is segmented into air-to-ground missiles, surface-to-air missiles, sensor fused weapons, direct energy weapons, electro-magnetic pulse weapons, smart bombs, precision artillery munitions, smart bullets, and others. Air-to-ground missiles segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016, owing to its extensive usage during terrorism and country war. Directed energy weapons are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is categorised into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers Germany, France, UK, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major companies operating in this market are Boeing, OTO Melara S.P.A, Raytheon Company, General Dynamics, Denel Dynamics, Textron Defense Systems, Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd., L-3 Fuzing And Ordnance Systems Inc., Alliant Techsystems Inc. and Israel Aerospace Industries, among others.

Scope of Smart Weapons Market

Type Segment

Surface-To-Air Missiles

Air-To-Ground Missiles

Sensor Fused Weapons

Direct Energy Weapons

Electro-Magnetic Pulse Weapons

Smart Bombs

Precision Artillery Munitions

Smart Bullets

Others

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

