Packaging Robots Market Geographies, Prominent Players Review and Forecast 2022 to 2030

The “Packaging Robots Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. This Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

Global Packaging Robots Market is forecasted to reach $5 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2016 to 2024.

The global packaging robot market is categorized on the basis of application, gripper type, and end user. The application segment is further sub-segmented into packing robots, palletizing robots, and picking robots. The palletizing robot segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016, due to its huge demand in loading and unloading of goods. By gripper type, the market is further divided into claw gripper, vacuum gripper, clamp gripper, and others. The vacuum gripper segment accounted for the largest market share in the overall gripper type segment in 2016, due to its huge demand for secondary packaging applications in various industries such as food and beverage, card board and film packaging, electronics, and others. Moreover, by end user, the market is segmented into food & beverages, consumer products, cosmetic & personal care, pharmaceutical, tracking, logistics & transport, chemical manufacturing, and industrial packaging. The industrial packaging segment dominated the end user segment accounting for more than one-third of the total market share in 2016, driven by increasing demand for industrial robots across chemical and electronic industries.

Geographically, the global packaging robots market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific covers India, Thailand, South Korea, China Japan, and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major companies operating in the packaging robots market are Yamaha Robotics, Intelligent Actuator, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Kuka Roboter GmbH, ABB Limited, Schneider Electric SE., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Bosch Packaging Technology, Fanuc Corporation, and Schneider Electric SE, among others.

Scope of Packaging Robots Market

Application Segments

Packing robots

Tray

Cases

Others

Picking robots

Palletizing robots

Case palletizing

Bag palletizing

D-palletizing

Gripper Type Segments

Vacuum gripper

Claw gripper

Clamp gripper

Others

End User Segments

Clinical diagnostics

Food & beverages

Consumer products

Cosmetic & personal care

Pharmaceutical

Tracking, logistics & transport

Chemical manufacturing

Industrial packaging

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

